Milton streets getting a facelift under ‘pavement rejuvenation project’

A “pavement rejuvenation” project is underway in Milton to extend the lifespan of city roads.
Roads normally need to be repaved every 10-15 years, but the city’s efforts using reclamite treatments are expected to extend road usage closer to 20-22 years.
According to the city, “Pavement rejuvenation is also a lot faster and less expensive -- estimated last year at less than a dollar per square yard, compared to waiting for the asphalt to fail and repaving at $16-20 a square yard.”
Pavement rejuvenation is one of several ways Milton’s Public Works Department works to maintain city streets. Others include full-depth reclamation, patching and paving. Earlier this year the city began paving and patching 23 roads.
Details: www.cityofmiltonga.us/.../Comp.../News/News/844/1351.