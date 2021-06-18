ajc logo
Milton streets getting a facelift under ‘pavement rejuvenation project’

Pavement rejuvenation is one of several ways the Milton's Public Works Department works to maintain city streets. (Courtesy City of Milton)
North Fulton County | 20 minutes ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

A “pavement rejuvenation” project is underway in Milton to extend the lifespan of city roads.

Roads normally need to be repaved every 10-15 years, but the city’s efforts using reclamite treatments are expected to extend road usage closer to 20-22 years.

According to the city, “Pavement rejuvenation is also a lot faster and less expensive -- estimated last year at less than a dollar per square yard, compared to waiting for the asphalt to fail and repaving at $16-20 a square yard.”

Pavement rejuvenation is one of several ways Milton’s Public Works Department works to maintain city streets. Others include full-depth reclamation, patching and paving. Earlier this year the city began paving and patching 23 roads.

Details: www.cityofmiltonga.us/.../Comp.../News/News/844/1351.

