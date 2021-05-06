Milton shares plan to reallocate excess revenues

More than half of this comes from $1.65 million in federal CARES Act funding the city will use to reimburse the city’s General Fund for FY2020 expenses related to the pandemic.

Other revenue categories exceeded projections. These include $492,016 in property taxes, $281,238 in motor vehicle taxes, and $177,549 in local option sales taxes. On top of this, the city had fewer expenditures than originally estimated.