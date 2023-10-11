Milton shares Greenprint project ideas

BreakingNews
North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

Milton recently released draft concepts for the city’s new greenspace plan, Greenprint. The plan is working to identify and deliver improvements for six properties include the 104.8-acre Cooper Sandy greenspace, the Freemanville and Birmingham roads property, 28 acres off Hamby Road, the Lackey Road greenspace, the 130-acre passive portion of Milton City Park and Preserve (including the former Kennedy property) and 4.8 acres off Webb Road.

A critical piece of the Greenprint process is community involvement. The city Is planning a third public forum (but not scheduled at the time of this post) that will incorporate in-person and online feedback into updated draft concept plans, including details on suggested amenities and future uses for each space.

View the draft concepts: www.tinyurl.com/MiltonGreenprint.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
