Milton shares Greenprint project ideas

Milton recently released draft concepts for the city’s new greenspace plan, Greenprint. The plan is working to identify and deliver improvements for six properties include the 104.8-acre Cooper Sandy greenspace, the Freemanville and Birmingham roads property, 28 acres off Hamby Road, the Lackey Road greenspace, the 130-acre passive portion of Milton City Park and Preserve (including the former Kennedy property) and 4.8 acres off Webb Road.