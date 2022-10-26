Milton residents invited to provide input to trails committee

The newly formed Milton Trails Advisory Committee has adopted their mission statement and inviting the community to participate in the process.
The committee’s goal is “to preserve the rural nature of Milton through the planning and development of an all-encompassing trail network serving as the liaison between city council, staff, and the residents of Milton.”
According to the city, Milton trails include both wooded paths, but also sidewalks, multi-use paths, bicycle routes and other areas. The group has developed several sub-committees, all of which are seeking volunteers including the Stewardship & Development, Grants, Equestrian, Cycling, Deerfield area and Safety.
The committee will meet at 4:45 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 27 in City Hall’s Council Chambers, 2006 Heritage Walk. Citizens are invited to attend and help those involved create a better trail system. Additional information: www.tinyurl.com/MiltonTrailsCommittee.
