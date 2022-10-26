Milton residents invited to provide input to trails committee

The committee’s goal is “to preserve the rural nature of Milton through the planning and development of an all-encompassing trail network serving as the liaison between city council, staff, and the residents of Milton.”

According to the city, Milton trails include both wooded paths, but also sidewalks, multi-use paths, bicycle routes and other areas. The group has developed several sub-committees, all of which are seeking volunteers including the Stewardship & Development, Grants, Equestrian, Cycling, Deerfield area and Safety.