Milton residents have many tree recycling options

Milton residents can turn in their Christmas trees any time now into January at a number of locations accepting drop-offs for recycling.
The city’s annual “Bring One for the Chipper” tree recycling is 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, in the parking lot off Freemanville Road at Milton High School, 13025 Birmingham Highway.
Trees also are being accepted from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. through New Year’s Eve and Saturday, Jan. 2, at Scottsdale Farms Garden Center, 15639 Birmingham Highway, Milton. Green Brothers Earth Works, 3445 Francis Road, Alpharetta, will take trees during regular business hours through Thursday and Jan. 2-9.
For a donation of $15 per tree, Boy Scout Troop 841 will come get your tree Saturday, Jan. 2, if you live north of Rucker Road and west of Ga. 400. To reserve a pick-up slot, go to www.t841.org/tree before 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30.
Information: https://bit.ly/38AoRUk