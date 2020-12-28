Milton residents have many tree recycling options

The city’s annual “Bring One for the Chipper” tree recycling is 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, in the parking lot off Freemanville Road at Milton High School, 13025 Birmingham Highway.

Trees also are being accepted from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. through New Year’s Eve and Saturday, Jan. 2, at Scottsdale Farms Garden Center, 15639 Birmingham Highway, Milton. Green Brothers Earth Works, 3445 Francis Road, Alpharetta, will take trees during regular business hours through Thursday and Jan. 2-9.