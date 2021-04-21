Milton residents can get their COVID-19 vaccine from a firefighter

The Milton Fire Department has partnered with Revue Pharmacy to distribute Moderna vaccines two days a week. Dr. Gichuki Kimani, from Revue, is supplying the vaccines that Milton firefighters will then administer to residents aged 18 and over.
Vaccines will be given out from 9:30 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays and Thursdays at Community Place, the building adjacent to Milton’s City Hall, 2006 Heritage Walk in downtown Crabapple.
The vaccines are free, and no appointments are necessary. Plan to bring some form of ID (driver’s license, etc.) for proof of age. Anyone getting a vaccine will be scheduled for their second shot exactly four weeks later.
Questions regarding this program (or anything else COVID-19 related): covidsupport@cityofmiltonga.us. Those assisting homebound city residents can also use this email address to arrange a time for Milton firefighters to deliver a vaccine.