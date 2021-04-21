Milton residents can get their COVID-19 vaccine from a firefighter

Vaccines will be given out from 9:30 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays and Thursdays at Community Place, the building adjacent to Milton’s City Hall, 2006 Heritage Walk in downtown Crabapple.

The vaccines are free, and no appointments are necessary. Plan to bring some form of ID (driver’s license, etc.) for proof of age. Anyone getting a vaccine will be scheduled for their second shot exactly four weeks later.