Milton Police Department awarded grant for de-escalation, use of force training

Georgia’s Criminal Justice Coordinating Council has awarded the Milton Police Department a $119,323 grant for use of force or de-escalation training.
Milton’s police department is one of over 60 agencies statewide to receive these first-ever grants designed to provide officers simulated scenarios to bolster their de-escalation and defensive tactics knowledge, skillset and philosophy.
The grant funds are available for use through June 30, 2022.
“The MPD is always looking for innovative means by which to train our officers for best practices,” said Chief Rich Austin. “We saw this as an opportunity to train de-escalation on a deeper level.”
This grant will supplement Milton officers’ existing classroom and online training with a more hands-on approach by helping pay for police-specific virtual reality equipment and/or a computerized firearms simulator.
In early 2020, the Milton Police Department instituted changes to its guidelines on how and when officers may use force in the line of duty resulting in zero excess force complaints last year.
“Our goal is always to use the minimal force necessary,” said Austin. “This training will help us continue to do just that.”