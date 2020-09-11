Milton OKs initial engineering for Morris widening

Morris is to be widened from three to four lanes from Webb Road on the west to Bethany Bend on the east, where Morris turns into McGinnis Ferry Road. McGinnis Ferry, in turn, is to be widened to a proposed interchange at Ga. 400.

“This project is proposed to tie into the McGinnis Ferry project widening and continue to the south/west to tie into the four-lane section of Morris at Webb Road,” Public Works Director Robert Drewry said in an agenda report to the council.