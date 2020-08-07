Milton OKs church’s expansion request

The church, with 6.6 acres at 12900 Arnold Mill, sought a use permit to build the activity center next to its 5,088-square-foot building; and variances reducing the required parking from 220 to 144 spaces, and allowing parking in front of a building.

The council voted its approval after hearing Zoning Manager Robyn MacDonald detail the church’s frequent meetings with neighbors and city staff, including city architect Robert Buscemi; and the church’s willingness to reorient the proposed activity center 90 degrees to comply with variances, according to a city summary of the council meeting.