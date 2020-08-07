X

Milton OKs church’s expansion request

Ebenezer United Methodist Church, at 12900 Arnold Mill Road, Milton, has gotten the go-ahead from the city to build a 23,000-square-foot activity center.
Credit: Google Maps

North Fulton County | 1 hour ago
By David Ibata for the AJC

The Milton City Council has approved a request by Ebenezer United Methodist Church to build a 23,000-square-foot activity center on its Arnold Mill Road land.

The church, with 6.6 acres at 12900 Arnold Mill, sought a use permit to build the activity center next to its 5,088-square-foot building; and variances reducing the required parking from 220 to 144 spaces, and allowing parking in front of a building.

The council voted its approval after hearing Zoning Manager Robyn MacDonald detail the church’s frequent meetings with neighbors and city staff, including city architect Robert Buscemi; and the church’s willingness to reorient the proposed activity center 90 degrees to comply with variances, according to a city summary of the council meeting.

Work is expected to begin in the coming months. Information: https://bit.ly/3kfoyn4

