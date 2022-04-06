Milton moves ahead on multi-use path along Mayfield Road north

The Milton City Council recently approved a $20,000 task order with BM&K to provide pre-construction and right of way acquisition services for the Mayfield Road Sidewalk/Multiuse Path project.
The project is broken into three segments. The first will add a 5-foot-wide ADA sidewalk along the lakeside section of Mayfield road to complement the existing sidewalk near the lake.
The second segment will add sidewalks around a large specimen tree and add a signalized pedestrian crossing across Mayfield Road at the Bascomb Farm Road and Baldwin Road intersection.
The third segment will extend the sidewalk along Mayfield Road to Freemanville Road.
If all goes as planned, the city hopes to have construction underway by Fall 2022.
