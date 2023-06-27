Milton makes way for City Park and Preserve improvements

The Milton City Council recently approved an agreement with Moffatt & Nichol for design services for trails, habitat and drainage improvements at the Milton City Park and Preserve.

The city is in the process of receiving grant funding from the Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Program which requires an aggressive 24-month schedule for completion of design and construction of the project. Milton anticipates award of the grant funding this summer.

This project will remove the old stormwater system associated with the former golf course and replace it with natural green/low impact drainage infrastructure. The project will also construct approximately 1.25 miles of new 10-foot-wide trail and 0.25 miles of 10-foot-wide multi-use sidewalk adjacent to Dinsmore Road. This will connect to an existing trail on the west side of the park completing about 2.5 miles of trail around the area.

Habitat enhancements will include stream bank stabilization and plantings to improve the water quality of Chicken Creek. Plans also include removal of invasive plant species throughout the park and replacement with native species. The project will incorporate wildlife habitat education stations, benches and water fountains for people and dogs.

The project will be funded using American Rescue Plan Act funds, Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Program grant funds and TSPLOST funds. The multi-use portion of the project along Dinsmore Road will be tracked separately as a TSPLOST project, will count toward the local match and will be funded from TSPLOST II.