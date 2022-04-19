Milton launches new tool for residents to share property, life-saving details

The Milton Fire-Rescue Department has launched Community Connect, a program designed to save people’s lives, pets and property in the event of an emergency.
With information provided by residents and businesses, dispatched firefighters can arrive at a location knowing information that could save them critical time.
Using the link, property owners can provide details like phone numbers and emails, names and number of pets, unique needs of anyone who might be in the home, entry codes or key locations (so firefighters can get into a locked house without having to break down a door or window), and water and gas line shut-off locations.
The program is free and all information is completely confidential. Firefighters only see it if they’re responding to an emergency.
Information and to register: www.cityofmiltonga.us/CommunityConnect.
About the Author