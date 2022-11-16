Milton honors fourth Wall of Fame class

Those recognized include Milton High-turned-Broadway theatrical star McKenzie Kurtz, the Eagles’ all-time single season girls soccer record holder, Callie O’Connor and Ken Sisson, a former Hopewell Youth Association baseball president who played a pivotal role in Bell Memorial Park’s transformation.

Unable to attend the unveiling was Nathan Riech, known now as Nate Gray Wolf, for his success as a runner at Milton High before going on to become a medal-winning and world-record setting Paralympic athlete representing Canada.