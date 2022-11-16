ajc logo
X

Milton honors fourth Wall of Fame class

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
38 minutes ago

Milton recently unveiled the latest four citizens honored on the city’s Wall of Fame at Bell Memorial Park.

Those recognized include Milton High-turned-Broadway theatrical star McKenzie Kurtz, the Eagles’ all-time single season girls soccer record holder, Callie O’Connor and Ken Sisson, a former Hopewell Youth Association baseball president who played a pivotal role in Bell Memorial Park’s transformation.

Unable to attend the unveiling was Nathan Riech, known now as Nate Gray Wolf, for his success as a runner at Milton High before going on to become a medal-winning and world-record setting Paralympic athlete representing Canada.

More about these and previous inductees: www.miltonga.gov/WallOfFame. Anyone can nominate an athlete, artist or contributor with Milton roots to be similarly recognized on the Wall of Fame.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Warnock says Walker ‘crossed a line’ with attacks on his family4h ago

Credit: Bob Andres for the AJC

The Jolt: Abortion ruling puts spotlight on Kemp and GOP lawmakers
5h ago

Credit: John Bazemore

Georgia Tech’s Jeff Sims to be apart from team indefinitely for medical treatment
21h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Dansby Swanson rejects qualifying offer from Braves
17h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Dansby Swanson rejects qualifying offer from Braves
17h ago

Credit: Uncredited

Video prompts GBI to investigate use of force in Camden County Jail
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: custom

Community Assistance Center exceeds fundraising goal
38m ago
Johns Creek renews Parks without Borders with Alpharetta
1h ago
Overcrowded shelters offer free pet adoptions during holiday weekend
2h ago
Featured

Credit: WSB

OPINION: Richard Belcher, after a half century of hitting hard, signs off
5h ago
Column: Izzy's long run as worst Olympic mascot is over
17h ago
More than 10 metro Atlanta restaurants that are open on Thanksgiving
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top