Milton hires new Human Resources Director

Milton recently introduced Niki Graham as the city’s new Human Resources Director. (Courtesy City of Milton)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
37 minutes ago

Milton recently introduced Niki Graham as the city’s new Human Resources Director.

Graham joins the city after serving in the same role previously in Norcross and, most recently, South Fulton. She is Milton’s second HR director.

According to the city’s announcement, “Niki has the professional experience and personal touch to excel in Milton,” City Manager Steve Krokoff said. “We’re excited to have someone so dynamic and capable to foster a city workforce that’s engaged, enriched, and invested in our community.”

Graham brings with her experience in risk management and grants, benefit portfolio oversight, creative employee engagement, talent recruitment and much more.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
