ajc logo
X

Milton extends alcohol-related moratorium

Milton has extended an alcohol application moratorium. (AJC File)

Combined ShapeCaption
Milton has extended an alcohol application moratorium. (AJC File)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

Milton approved an emergency moratorium on October 4, 2021 on alcohol applications from breweries, micro-breweries, distilleries, micro-distilleries, and consumption on-premises establishments that do not qualify as an eating establishment.

At a recent meeting, the city extended the moratorium another 32 days to give city staff time to address feedback from the city council and planning commission.

The moratorium does not bar applications from BYOB, farm wineries, golf courses, hotels, special events facilities or eating establishments.

The city may extend the moratorium further if necessary.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
The Jolt: Herschel Walker claimed to be in law enforcement when he wasn’t. 14h ago
Herschel Walker said he worked in law enforcement — he didn’t
5h ago
Experience key in Braves catcher William Contreras’ improvement behind plate
2h ago
Southern Baptists who backed open abuse review win key roles
1h ago
Southern Baptists who backed open abuse review win key roles
1h ago
Ohio firm plans $120M indoor vertical farm in Covington
7h ago
The Latest
Johns Creek to begin neighborhood repaving
8h ago
Sandy Springs Perimeter Chamber fashion show to benefit charity
Roswell selects development authority members
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top