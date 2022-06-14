Milton extends alcohol-related moratorium

Milton approved an emergency moratorium on October 4, 2021 on alcohol applications from breweries, micro-breweries, distilleries, micro-distilleries, and consumption on-premises establishments that do not qualify as an eating establishment.
At a recent meeting, the city extended the moratorium another 32 days to give city staff time to address feedback from the city council and planning commission.
The moratorium does not bar applications from BYOB, farm wineries, golf courses, hotels, special events facilities or eating establishments.
The city may extend the moratorium further if necessary.
