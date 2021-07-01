Milton expressing concern about fireworks near horses

Through a series of social media posts, Milton has been expressing concern for the inevitable fireworks that come with Fourth of July celebrations and their impact on the city’s many horses.
In one, a video shows Milton horses reacting after fireworks went off unexpectedly earlier this month. Another post shows a map with half-mile radius bubbles around many of Milton horse farms.
On a handful of dates and times (like between 10 a.m. and midnight July 3 and 4), fireworks are allowed in Milton per state law. At all other times, Milton strictly prohibits noisy fireworks.
Learn more about fireworks’ impact on sensitive animals, safety and regulations: www.cityofmiltonga.us/fireworks.