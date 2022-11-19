Milton expands minimum width for future AG-1 zoned lots

According to Code Publishing, the AG-1 agricultural zone is established to provide areas where single-family residential development may be harmoniously integrated with agricultural pursuits. The zone is intended to allow the keeping of farm animals or accommodate equestrian-oriented residential developments while maintaining land parcels large enough to provide efficient and attractive development.

For Milton, the change only applies to new lots. The total size of these new lots will remain the same, at one acre or more, though they will appear less compact and narrow. The change is intended to provide more rural, bucolic views that are a distinct part of Milton’s identity.