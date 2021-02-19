Milton ends automatic 5-year city charter review

When Milton was formed in 2006, the state mandated a Charter Commission convene every five years to consider specific powers, functions, and essential procedures to determine where any improvements might need to take place.

According to City Attorney Ken Jarrard this is a customary step for new cities but may no longer be necessary for a mature municipality. Jarrard went on to recommend ending the mandatory 5-year rule to convene a new Charter Commission which would take place again in December.