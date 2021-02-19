Milton ends automatic 5-year city charter review

The Milton City Council recently voted to end the city’s Charter Commission mandate.
When Milton was formed in 2006, the state mandated a Charter Commission convene every five years to consider specific powers, functions, and essential procedures to determine where any improvements might need to take place.
According to City Attorney Ken Jarrard this is a customary step for new cities but may no longer be necessary for a mature municipality. Jarrard went on to recommend ending the mandatory 5-year rule to convene a new Charter Commission which would take place again in December.
Councilmember Joe Longoria stated there is value in having some sort of regular charter evaluation, so it doesn’t entirely fall off the radar.
Officials settled on middle ground by voting to end the 5-year Charter Commission mandate, but asking city staff to return with another alternative, possibly a city ordinance requiring council to routinely ask if a Charter Commission is warranted. The latter option will allow citizens the opportunity to share their thoughts on this publicly.