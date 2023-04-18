BreakingNews
Milton completes landscaping at historic Thomas Byrd Sr. House

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

Milton and their contractor, Tri Scapes, have completed landscaping updates to the historic Thomas Byrd Sr. House, 15690 Hopewell Road. The site is home to a partnership between the city and Senior Services North Fulton.

Updates include an improved, safer stone patio area behind the building, landscaping to stabilize the sloping hill near the Birmingham Road roundabout and new signage. Improvements included the use of native trees, shrubs and boulders.

Senior Services North Fulton provides free transportation for Fulton residents so they can be picked up, taken to the Milton Senior Center, then dropped back off at home.

Programming at the center includes table games, knitting, tai chi, yoga classes and more. Information: milton@ssnorthfulton.org or www.miltonga.gov/residents/about-milton/milton-seniors.

