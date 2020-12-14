Milton cancels Crabapple Fest over COVID-19 concerns

“The hope was that the virus would have abated by then, and with it, requirements for people to social distance,” the city said. Instead, in recent weeks, “the number of coronavirus-related cases, hospitalizations and deaths has surged nationwide and right here in Georgia.”

The city said it made the call now out of concerns for public safety, vendors’ scheduling and the festival’s reputation. The arts and antiques event attracts upwards of 30,000 visitors.