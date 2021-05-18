Milton approves contract for improvements to Providence Park

The first contract, totaling $206,732, will cover the 500+-square-foot wood construction fishing pier on the north side of the lake with a pavilion structure over it to provide shade to those recreating at the park. A $100,000 grant from the Land and Water Conservation Fund will help fund this project. The grant requires construction and all required paperwork be completed by Dec. 31.

The second contract, totaling $543,239, will construct an ADA-accessible, 8-foot wide trail that will begin at the parking lot and finish down at the lake on the north side of the property. The asphalt trail’s slope is not to exceed 5% at any point. As part of this contract, a new natural surface trail will be created, completing a loop back to the parking lot from the lake.