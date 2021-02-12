Milton appoints new city clerk after Gordon retires

Unable to attend herself, Gordon joined the meeting via Zoom to remark, “I have been blessed and so thankful to work with such a forward-thinking team,” she said. “I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for believing in me all of these years. Thank you for all the feelings of friendship, trust, family and the memories that will stay in my heart.”

Mayor Joe Lockwood and the city council have appointed Tammy Lowit as the city’s new city clerk. Lowit has served as executive aide to Mayor Lockwood and City Manager Steve Krokoff since 2019 as well as deputy city clerk for the past year.