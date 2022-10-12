Milton applying for hard-to-recycle waste grant

The Milton City Council recently agreed to apply for a Recycling and Waste Diversion Grant through the Georgia Environmental Protection Division. If awarded, this grant would fund the infrastructure and logistics needed to expand recycling options in the city.
At a recent city council meeting, Environmental Program Manager Emily Groth said the city would use the grant funding to set up small bins for hard-to-recycle household items in City Hall and add a larger, mobile, multi-compartment bin at Bell Memorial Park to collect cardboard and other recyclable materials.
If awarded, the city will be required to provide a match of up to 20% of the project cost.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@
The Latest