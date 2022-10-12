ajc logo
X

Milton applying for hard-to-recycle waste grant

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
41 minutes ago

The Milton City Council recently agreed to apply for a Recycling and Waste Diversion Grant through the Georgia Environmental Protection Division. If awarded, this grant would fund the infrastructure and logistics needed to expand recycling options in the city.

At a recent city council meeting, Environmental Program Manager Emily Groth said the city would use the grant funding to set up small bins for hard-to-recycle household items in City Hall and add a larger, mobile, multi-compartment bin at Bell Memorial Park to collect cardboard and other recyclable materials.

If awarded, the city will be required to provide a match of up to 20% of the project cost.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Arvin Temkar for the AJC

The Jolt: The good news for Stacey Abrams in her bad poll result2h ago

Credit: Atlanta Journal-Constitution

New poll: Warnock-Walker close; Kemp builds lead over Abrams
4h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

OPINION: Herschel Walker made a bad situation worse on the campaign trail
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Updates on Georgia Tech’s search for next athletic director
20h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Updates on Georgia Tech’s search for next athletic director
20h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Underdog Phillies immediately show Braves this won’t be easy
14h ago
The Latest

Credit: Von Maur

Redeveloper for North Point Mall seeks community feedback on plans
GDOT says residents upset over Grimes Bridge Road project had opportunities to weigh in
Roswell renews low-income water assistance program
Featured

Credit: John Spink

AJC publishes 2022 voter guide in partnership with Atlanta Civic Circle
18h ago
PHRIED: Expanded coverage of Braves NLDS Game 1 in the ePaper
2h ago
AJC revamps daily morning newsletter
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top