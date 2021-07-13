Milton adds placemaking and branding to 2040 Comprehensive Plan

As a result, the public is invited to provide input on a new section of the comprehensive plan -- “Placemaking and Branding.” Now through July 26, the community can help shape the city’s image at www.cityofmiltonga.us/engagement. Follow the relevant links to read the draft plan and share comments.

This guiding document is the product of months of work and public input. In August, after listening to this final feedback, the city plans to submit the comprehensive plan to state and regional authorities for approval. The plan is expected to be formally adopted by the city council this fall.