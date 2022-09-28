ajc logo
Milton adds new surface to Bell Memorial Park lot

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Milton City Council recently approved $88,127 for Blount Construction to add a high-density mineral bond surface treatment and new striping to the parking lot at Bell Memorial Park, 15245 Bell Park Road.

According to city documents, “the high-density mineral bond uniquely emulsifies with a near neutral charge that can hold a proprietary blend of fine aggregates. It is done to prevent oxidative damage from moisture and to protect against oxidative damage on asphalt from UV rays.”

The treatment is expected to extend the life of the parking lot an additional 7-10 years.

The work has already been completed and visitors to the park will easily notice the new surface.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
