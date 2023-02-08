X
Milton adding protective coating to Broadwell Pavilion

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
23 minutes ago

Milton anticipates the popularity of scheduled and unscheduled events at the Broadwell Pavilion, 12615 Broadwell Road, means a lot of foot traffic each week. To protect the concrete, the city will lay an epoxy-based coating on the floor below the pavilion.

The city received three bids for the work, with Bristol Contracting coming it the lowest at $10,500 to complete the work.

Milton anticipates the epoxy coating will provide a safer, more abrasive finish and a protective barrier from debris.

The Broadwell Pavilion features a 40-foot by 52-foot open pavilion with picnic tables and restrooms. The city hosts events like the Milton Hometown Jubilee and Christmas in Crabapple at the facility. The pavilion can also be rented for private birthday parties, weddings and other celebrations.

