MARTA expanding rideshare shuttles to Alpharetta

“This is the first expansion of MARTA’s service in Alpharetta in many years, and we are excited to see them introducing this solution,” said Alpharetta Mayor Jim Gilvin in a press release. “Last-mile connectivity, the gap between where a bus or rail line ends and a rider’s actual destination, has long been a challenge that has limited public transit’s usefulness to our residents and those who work in Alpharetta. This on-demand shuttle service may be the solution to that problem.”

Riders can download the MARTA Reach app from smartphone mobile app stores. The public can ride for the same price as a MARTA ticket, $2.50, 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. As a ridesharing service, other passengers may be picked up and dropped off during a trip.