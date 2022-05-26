ajc logo
MARTA expanding rideshare shuttles to Alpharetta

Beginning May 30, the MARTA Reach rideshare service pilot program is coming to Alpharetta. (Courtesy MARTA)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

Beginning May 30, the MARTA Reach on-demand transit pilot program is coming to Alpharetta. The new rideshare service will include Avalon, Downtown Alpharetta, and Georgia State University’s campus on Brookside Parkway with connections to MARTA bus routes 85, 140, 141, and 142.

“This is the first expansion of MARTA’s service in Alpharetta in many years, and we are excited to see them introducing this solution,” said Alpharetta Mayor Jim Gilvin in a press release. “Last-mile connectivity, the gap between where a bus or rail line ends and a rider’s actual destination, has long been a challenge that has limited public transit’s usefulness to our residents and those who work in Alpharetta. This on-demand shuttle service may be the solution to that problem.”

Riders can download the MARTA Reach app from smartphone mobile app stores. The public can ride for the same price as a MARTA ticket, $2.50, 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. As a ridesharing service, other passengers may be picked up and dropped off during a trip.

Additional details: https://bit.ly/3winlCn.

Solar giant Qcells to build new $171 million plant in Georgia
