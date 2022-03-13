Hamburger icon
M.A.R.C.H is cleaning up Roswell

Musicians Acting with Responsibility, Compassion and Hard work (M.A.R.C.H.) is a community event and fundraiser for the Roswell High School Band. (Courtesy Roswell High School Marching Band)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Roswell High School Band Booster Association will conduct a community fundraising event for the students of Roswell High School Band & Guard Saturday, Mar. 19.

Musicians Acting with Responsibility, Compassion and Hard work (M.A.R.C.H.) is a community event and fundraiser. Band students and their families will participate in Keep Roswell Beautiful to clean up city parks and historical sites.

In support of this effort, the band is asking for donations to reach their $35,000 goal. The goal is to raise most of the operational funds the band needs in a single working day. Along with their financial goal, they are striving to make a substantial impact in the community.

Each RHS Band and Guard student will commit to collecting donations/pledges from friends, family and neighbors for an 8-hour community workday. Donate or learn more: www.roswellband.membershiptoolkit.com/fundraiser/1279.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
