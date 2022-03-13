M.A.R.C.H is cleaning up Roswell

Musicians Acting with Responsibility, Compassion and Hard work (M.A.R.C.H.) is a community event and fundraiser. Band students and their families will participate in Keep Roswell Beautiful to clean up city parks and historical sites.

In support of this effort, the band is asking for donations to reach their $35,000 goal. The goal is to raise most of the operational funds the band needs in a single working day. Along with their financial goal, they are striving to make a substantial impact in the community.