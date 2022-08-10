Learn to paint like Bob Ross in Sandy Springs

Bob Ross Certified Instructor Jeremy Rogers will walk participants through step-by-step instructions to paint a beautiful Ross landscape. “This is a light-hearted painting class totally focused on creating beauty and having fun,” states the Sandy Springs website. “Only Bob Ross supplies are used to give you an authentic experience.”

Bob Ross was an American painter, art instructor, and television host. He created and hosted The Joy of Painting, a 30-minute instructional television program that aired from 1983 to 1994 on PBS. He was known primarily for painting landscapes without sketching them first. He walked viewers calmly through his techniques making it simple for viewers to recreate his work.