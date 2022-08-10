ajc logo
Learn to paint like Bob Ross in Sandy Springs

An image of the host of "The Joy of Painting" Bob Ross, as seen in the Netflix documentary " Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal and Greed." (Netflix/TNS)

Credit: TNS

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
24 minutes ago

Express your creativity or develop an artistic flair by joining Sandy Springs’ “Paint Like Bob Ross!” workshops at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28 at Hammond Park, 5909 Glenridge Drive.

Bob Ross Certified Instructor Jeremy Rogers will walk participants through step-by-step instructions to paint a beautiful Ross landscape. “This is a light-hearted painting class totally focused on creating beauty and having fun,” states the Sandy Springs website. “Only Bob Ross supplies are used to give you an authentic experience.”

Bob Ross was an American painter, art instructor, and television host. He created and hosted The Joy of Painting, a 30-minute instructional television program that aired from 1983 to 1994 on PBS. He was known primarily for painting landscapes without sketching them first. He walked viewers calmly through his techniques making it simple for viewers to recreate his work.

Registration: www.sandyspringsga.gov/events/paint-bob-ross-park-8.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
