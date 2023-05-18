X

Leadership Perimeter announces graduates of 2023 class

North Fulton County
Leadership Perimeter announced the first graduating class under its new moniker.

A total of 34 graduates who took part in a nine-month leadership development program were honored in a ceremony held May 11 at Temple Sinai in Sandy Springs.

“We are so proud of this great class and their enthusiasm to be more civically engaged leaders,” Executive Director Rosalyn Putnam said in a statement. “This is the supportive culture we’ve set out to create within our communities and we’re excited to see their impact.”

Leadership Perimeter was formerly Leadership Sandy Springs. The nonprofit changed its name earlier this spring to expand the organization’s brand and include business leaders in Dunwoody and Brookhaven.

The Leadership Perimeter Class of 2023 graduates include community volunteers Lauri Barrett and Sherry Collins; Charnaye Bosley of Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital; Cameron Darweesh, Community Assistance Center; Michelle Day, Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta; Gail Early Jokerst, Brightside Works; Jennifer Emery, City of Sandy Springs; Maite Fuertes, Los Niños Primero; Shanti Gangadharan, HealthStream; Candice Giardino, Arrow Exterminators; Sequoia Hanneman, Genpact; Eric Hollinhead, Fulton County Schools; Kacy Homans, HP Inc.; Imani Isaac, Sandy Springs Fire Department; Scott Levy, Sandy Springs Police Department; Rashida Liddell, DIRECTV; Ryan Love, Created With Love Events; Matt Neylon, The Mount Vernon School; Brian Patterson, North Springs Charter High School; John Runningen, Commenda Capital; Crystal Seymore, Kaiser Permanente; Marc Sonenshine, Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates; Justin Sparano, Northside Hospital; Kevin Stone, Burr & Forman; Kyle Sweeney, Sandy Springs Fire Department; Ben Taube, Bank of America; Linda Trickey, IHG Hotels & Resorts; George Tucker, Campbell-Stone North Apartments; Nancy Votta, Atlanta Orthodontic Specialists; Matt Weiss, Parker, Hudson, Rainer & Dobbs; and Chris Zorn, Emory Winship Cancer Institute.

