Latest lane closures part of Transform 285/400 in Sandy Springs

This weekend traffic pacing will occur on Ga. 400 northbound from Johnson Ferry Road to Hammond Drive, on two left lanes on Ga. 400 northbound from Johnson Ferry Road to Hammond Drive, and one right lane on Ga. 400 northbound from I-285 to Hammond Drive.

From I-285 eastbound to Ga. 400 northbound drivers should take Ga. 400 southbound exit, then exit at Glenridge Connector (Exit 3). Motorists should turn right off the ramp, then turn right to access Ga. 400 northbound.