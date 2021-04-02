Latest lane closures part of Transform 285/400 in Sandy Springs

Depending on weather conditions, Georgia Department of Transportation construction partners will close lanes on I-285 eastbound and westbound and Ga. 400 northbound and southbound for roadway, noise barrier and bridge construction. Travel restrictions include possible delays, reduced speeds and detours in some areas.
This weekend traffic pacing will occur on Ga. 400 northbound from Johnson Ferry Road to Hammond Drive, on two left lanes on Ga. 400 northbound from Johnson Ferry Road to Hammond Drive, and one right lane on Ga. 400 northbound from I-285 to Hammond Drive.
From I-285 eastbound to Ga. 400 northbound drivers should take Ga. 400 southbound exit, then exit at Glenridge Connector (Exit 3). Motorists should turn right off the ramp, then turn right to access Ga. 400 northbound.
To access Glenridge Drive motorists on Hammond Drive westbound should continue on Hammond Drive and turn left onto Roswell Road. Motorists should continue on Roswell Road before turning left onto Johnson Ferry Road. Drivers will continue on Johnson Ferry Road to access Glenridge Drive.
Motorists on Johnson Ferry Road westbound to Glenridge Drive should continue on to Johnson Ferry Road and turn right onto Roswell Road. Motorists should continue on Roswell Road before turning right onto Hammond Drive, then continue on to access Glenridge Drive.
Drivers on Glenridge Drive to I-285 westbound should continue on Hammond Drive westbound. Motorists should turn left onto Roswell Road before turning right onto the I-285 westbound ramp.
The ramp from I-285 eastbound to Glenridge Drive will remain open, but motorists will only be able to turn right off the ramp.