Keep North Fulton Beautiful raising money for picnic table

A simple thing -- Keep North Fulton Beautiful wants to provide a picnic table for the many volunteers who help the organization with countless hours to help make the community better. Donations are being accepted from $5 to $500 at www.tinyurl.com/KNFBpicnic.

The organization is also happy to accept a donated picnic table instead of monetary donations. Contact: officemanager@knfb.org.

Keep North Fulton Beautiful is an environmental nonprofit that provides education and conservation programs to the communities of Johns Creek and Sandy Springs. The organization focuses on litter prevention, beautification, waste reduction, water conservation and environmental education. They operate the Sandy Springs Recycling Center at 470 Morgan Falls Road.

