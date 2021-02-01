Keep North Fulton Beautiful offering recycling locations

Keep North Fulton Beautiful wants to make it easier for the community to recycle old TVs and electronics. While electronics can be recycled at KNFB’s recycling center, 470 Morgan Falls Road in Sandy Springs, they encourage the public to consider two electronics processors that may charge less per item.
· Atlanta Recycling Solutions, 1280 Old Alpharetta Road in Alpharetta, 678-566-6665, www.atlantarecyclingsolutions.com
· Novus Solutions LLC, 925 Industrial Park Drive in Marietta, 770-726-1420, www.novussolutionsllc.com.
In addition, Keep North Fulton Beautiful requests customers not bring alkaline batteries to their facility. They can be safely thrown away at home. Batteries other than alkaline can be recycled at Batteries Plus, or with KNFB.
Additional recycling information: www.keepnorthfultonbeautiful.org.