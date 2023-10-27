Keep North Fulton Beautiful and Movius plan electronics recycling drive

The effort is dedicated to sustainability and environmental advocacy and aims to “educate, activate and support community beautification and conservation of the Johns Creek and Sandy Springs communities long after the events are over,” said Movius in a statement.

Residents can drop off old electronics 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Tuesday and Thursday-Saturday at the Keep North Fulton Beautiful Recycling Center, 470 Morgan Falls Road in Sandy Springs.

“Studies show that most individuals replace or upgrade their phones every two years, and only 21% of those phones get recycled,” said John Rarrick, head of marketing at Movius. “Additionally, companies typically replace their employees’ mobile work phones every year, which effectively doubles their carbon impact.”