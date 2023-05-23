BreakingNews
Cops: 1 in custody, 1 hiding as burglary prompts SWAT situation in Cobb
Johns Creek vitality advisory committee defining goals

Credit: City of Johns Creek

Credit: City of Johns Creek

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
40 minutes ago

The Johns Creek Vitality Committee recently met to discuss the group’s purpose, goals and objectives. Three initiatives were outlined: 1) physical – body, 2) physical – well-being and 3) mental – education and awareness.

Discussion emphasized working with outside committees and organizations to achieve the same objectives, involvement in city events and operational processes with examples of idea presentation and agenda report templates. The committee was in consensus to discuss in further detail once goals and objectives are determined.

At the same meeting, the committee brainstormed 47 possible goals ranging from the creation of an internship program with local businesses and strengthening the city’s partnership with Emory Johns Creek to hosting a health fair and creating a teen social and mental health center.

The committee will soon provide their top 10 choices to City Clerk Allison Tarpley to compile for discussion at the next meeting.

