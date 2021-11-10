ajc logo
Johns Creek upgrading process for permits, plan review

Johns Creek will begin using a new and improved permit, plan review, and business management system called EnerGov on Dec. 1. (Courtesy City of Johns Creek)
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
6 minutes ago

Beginning Dec. 1, Johns Creek will begin using a new and improved permit, plan review, and business management system called EnerGov.

During the transition, the Community Development Department will be closed to all new business on Nov. 24, 29, and 30. While closed, no new permit applications will be accepted and/or issued. However, inspections, plan reviews, and scheduled meetings will continue.

Regular business will resume on Wednesday, Dec. 1.

The new system will allow online application submission with 24/7 access to every aspect of the permitting process, project tracking with an online dashboard, and electronic plan submission and review (paper plan submissions will continue for a limited time).

The new system will also offer secure electronic payments, scheduling for building and site inspections online, and eliminate the need to submit contractor licenses with every application.

The city will offer training and workshops in January on the new system.

Additional details: www.bit.ly/3H1yFHC.

Investigations
