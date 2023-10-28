Johns Creek updates compensation for judges, public defenders

Credit: File Photo

Credit: File Photo

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Johns Creek City Council recently approved a compensation adjustment for the city’s chief judge to $200 per hour, associate judges to $175 per hour and the public defender to $65 per hour for out-of-court time and $85 per hour for in-court time.

The city had not made an adjustment to municipal court officials’ compensation since 2018 and was finding it hard to maintain and retain a pool of strong public defenders to represent indigent defendants who are unable to afford legal representation.

These adjustments will bring the city in line with comparable jurisdictions and is anticipated to promote retention of judges and increase the number of available public defenders.

