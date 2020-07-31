Johns Creek to seek $103K from Fulton coronavirus fund

Under the agreement, Fulton would reimburse the city out of its CARES Act Municipal Reimbursement Program, Assistant City Manager Kimberly Greer said in an agenda report to the council. The program covers costs incurred between March 1 and May 14.

Fulton set aside $2.5 million of its $104 million allotment under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act to reimburse its cities their unbudgeted expenditures due to the public health emergency, Greer said.