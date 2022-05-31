Johns Creek to replace rooftop HVAC at city hall

The HVAC system at city hall runs off a combination of four rooftop units and 80+ plenum induction units operating in zones throughout the building. One of the RTUs is failing and needs to be replaced to maintain temperature in the building.

After meeting with qualified vendors to review the project, city staff realized it would be better to replace the failing rooftop unit rather than replace five PIUs (as originally anticipated) and to use remaining funds allocated toward the project to modify the other two rooftop units by adding heating components.