Johns Creek to replace rooftop HVAC at city hall

Johns Creek City Council recently approved a $293,544 contract to replace the rooftop heating, ventilation, and cooling system at city hall. (Courtesy City of Johns Creek)

Johns Creek City Council recently approved a $293,544 contract to replace the rooftop heating, ventilation, and cooling system at city hall. (Courtesy City of Johns Creek)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
27 minutes ago

The Johns Creek City Council recently approved a $293,544 contract with HVH Mechanical to replace the rooftop heating, ventilation, and cooling system at city hall.

The HVAC system at city hall runs off a combination of four rooftop units and 80+ plenum induction units operating in zones throughout the building. One of the RTUs is failing and needs to be replaced to maintain temperature in the building.

After meeting with qualified vendors to review the project, city staff realized it would be better to replace the failing rooftop unit rather than replace five PIUs (as originally anticipated) and to use remaining funds allocated toward the project to modify the other two rooftop units by adding heating components.

From a lifecycle cost perspective, adding the heating component to the other rooftop units will reduce the load on the PIUs and is anticipated to prolong the life of both the RTUs and the PIUs.

