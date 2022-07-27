Johns Creek to replace police vehicle

In March, a Johns Creek Police Department vehicle, a 2016 Chevy Tahoe, was involved in an accident and declared a total loss by the city’s insurance carrier. The vehicle was valued at $25,349 less the $2,500 deductible resulting in net insurance proceeds of $22,849.
A new police vehicle will cost $60,000, which includes up-fitting equipment.
The Johns Creek City Council recently approved a budget amendment that will allow the police department to use $37,151 from the available Vehicle Replacement Fund for the purchase of the new vehicle. The city typically amends the budget at least three times during the year and as needed when a request is considered critical to operations and time sensitive.
