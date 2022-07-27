ajc logo
Johns Creek to replace police vehicle

The Johns Creek Police Department will replace a 2016 Chevy Tahoe that was involved in an accident earlier this year. (Courtesy Johns Creek Police Department)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
34 minutes ago

In March, a Johns Creek Police Department vehicle, a 2016 Chevy Tahoe, was involved in an accident and declared a total loss by the city’s insurance carrier. The vehicle was valued at $25,349 less the $2,500 deductible resulting in net insurance proceeds of $22,849.

A new police vehicle will cost $60,000, which includes up-fitting equipment.

The Johns Creek City Council recently approved a budget amendment that will allow the police department to use $37,151 from the available Vehicle Replacement Fund for the purchase of the new vehicle. The city typically amends the budget at least three times during the year and as needed when a request is considered critical to operations and time sensitive.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
