Johns Creek to install rubberized trail throughout Cauley Creek Park

City Engineer Erica Madsen provides an overview of the Cauley Creek Park trail in a video available on the city’s website at www.johnscreekga.gov.

Madsen explains the 14-foot wide and approximately 2,500-foot-long trail will be made of a durable rubberized material made from recycled tires with a stone subgrade, which makes it one of the only rubberized 5K trails in the United States.