Johns Creek to install rubberized trail throughout Cauley Creek Park

Construction of the Cauley Creek Park Trail is well underway in Johns Creek. The subgrade has been laid for the 5K loop path which will travel around the old water treatment plant, through some wetland areas to where it will tie into Rogers Bridge before returning alongside the Chattahoochee River and back to the starting point of the trail.
City Engineer Erica Madsen provides an overview of the Cauley Creek Park trail in a video available on the city’s website at www.johnscreekga.gov.
Madsen explains the 14-foot wide and approximately 2,500-foot-long trail will be made of a durable rubberized material made from recycled tires with a stone subgrade, which makes it one of the only rubberized 5K trails in the United States.
This trail is the first phase in development of the 190-acre Cauley Creek Park. Opening day for the 5K trail loop will depend on the Rogers Bridge Park completion.