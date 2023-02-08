Johns Creek to address flooding in Foxworth subdivision

The next significant repair project will alleviate flooding in the Foxworth subdivision. After even a brief rainstorm, the Foxmoor Circle cul-de-sac floods and standing water remains for an extended period following a rainstorm.

After analysis of the drainage system, the city determined the flooding is being caused by undersized stormwater pipes between the cul-de-sac and the downstream headwall. The city has approved a $398,325 construction contract with Construction 57 and a $41,000 contract with Lowe Engineers to replace the undersized stormwater pipes from the Foxmoor Circle cul-de-sac approximately 570 feet downstream with appropriately sized pipes.