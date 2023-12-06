Johns Creek to add pickleball courts at Newtown Park

Johns Creek has begun renovation and expansion of the pickleball courts at Newtown Park, 3150 Old Alabama Road. (Courtesy City of Johns Creek)

Credit: City of Johns Creek

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
53 minutes ago

Pickleball players have spoken and Johns Creek has listened. Next spring, players committed to the fastest growing sport will have additional space to play in Johns Creek.

The city has begun renovation and expansion of the pickleball courts at Newtown Park, 3150 Old Alabama Road.

The project includes resurfacing the courts, which will be reconfigured to allow two additional pickleball courts within the same footprint for a total of six pickleball courts.

While construction continues, the pickleball courts at Newtown Park are closed. The expansion is expected to be complete in late March 2024.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
