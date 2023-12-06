Johns Creek to add pickleball courts at Newtown Park

Pickleball players have spoken and Johns Creek has listened. Next spring, players committed to the fastest growing sport will have additional space to play in Johns Creek.

The city has begun renovation and expansion of the pickleball courts at Newtown Park, 3150 Old Alabama Road.

The project includes resurfacing the courts, which will be reconfigured to allow two additional pickleball courts within the same footprint for a total of six pickleball courts.