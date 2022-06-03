ajc logo
X

Johns Creek to accept funding for Abbotts Bridge Road

Johns Creek recently approved an agreement with GDOT to accept additional federal funding for engineering updates for improvements to Abbotts Bridge Road between Parsons Road and Primrose Parkway. (Google Maps)

Combined ShapeCaption
Johns Creek recently approved an agreement with GDOT to accept additional federal funding for engineering updates for improvements to Abbotts Bridge Road between Parsons Road and Primrose Parkway. (Google Maps)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
34 minutes ago

Johns Creek recently approved an agreement with GDOT to accept $200,000 in additional federal funding to make engineering updates for improvements to Abbotts Bridge Road between Parsons Road and Primrose Parkway.

Engineering plans for this project were previously completed, but the project was put on hold by GDOT in 2019.

Because so much time has passed, the engineering plans need to be updated to reflect new standards. Updates are also needed for traffic counts, traffic analysis and other studies like environmental impact analysis.

If funds are approved, the city Is required to provide a $50,000 local match. Funds are available through TSPLOST II.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
Tax assessor: Cobb home values jumped an average of $66K in 20215h ago
Warrants: Teen threatened to kill Fulton sheriff over Young Thug’s arrest
1h ago
Atlanta’s COVID-19 risk increases following Memorial Day weekend
8h ago
Foster care breakdown: $3M settlement in deaths of 3-year-old Georgia twins
6h ago
Foster care breakdown: $3M settlement in deaths of 3-year-old Georgia twins
6h ago
Young Thug denied bond after hours-long hearing in racketeering case
17h ago
The Latest
Roswell Recycling trailer makes donations easier
4h ago
Alpharetta school holds emotional vigil for family killed in boat crash
Roswell Arts Fund offering resources for artists
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top