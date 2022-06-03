Johns Creek to accept funding for Abbotts Bridge Road

Johns Creek recently approved an agreement with GDOT to accept $200,000 in additional federal funding to make engineering updates for improvements to Abbotts Bridge Road between Parsons Road and Primrose Parkway.
Engineering plans for this project were previously completed, but the project was put on hold by GDOT in 2019.
Because so much time has passed, the engineering plans need to be updated to reflect new standards. Updates are also needed for traffic counts, traffic analysis and other studies like environmental impact analysis.
If funds are approved, the city Is required to provide a $50,000 local match. Funds are available through TSPLOST II.
