Johns Creek students produce exhibit chronicling the pandemic

The exhibit, “Same Storm, Different Boats,” by Student Leadership Johns Creek will be displayed at Northview High School April 19, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., before moving to it permanent location at Ocee Library.

The students have been compiling research since last summer that shows how people adjusted to life after the start of the pandemic in 2020. Included are experiences that reach across the globe, voices of local residents and such leaders as Gov. Brian Kemp, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, Pastor Andy Stanley and Marilyn Margolis, CEO of Emory Johns Creek Hospital.