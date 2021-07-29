Johns Creek stormwater utility bills will be mailed later than expected, officials say

Rayburn said corrugated metal stormwater pipes in roads that were installed 60 years ago are rusty and can result in backed-up water in basements.

The city has been fielding calls from residents concerned about the new fee, as well as flooding and erosion on their properties from heavy rains.

Under the new ordinance, the stormwater service area was expanded beyond the city’s right of way to include property owners from one end of stormwater pipes to the other. But private gated communities that own their roads aren’t in the service area. In addition to residents being charged for the utility fee, homeowners associations will be billed thousands of dollars.

Resident Don Mairose, 87, who owns two lots totaling 4 ½ acres on Medlock Bridge Road, is also not in the city’s stormwater service area.

Rose contacted the city last week after he estimated his stormwater fee would be $326 per year. The city told Rose he will be charged about $180. The stormwater program allows for a 40% discount for his two septic tanks as long as they are pumped out every five years.

Rose said the fee is fair, but he added, “I still think I shouldn’t be paying anything.”