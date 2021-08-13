ajc logo
Johns Creek seeks input on Town Center Plan

A draft version of the Johns Creek Town Center Plan is ready for community feedback. (Courtesy City of Johns Creek)
North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
46 minutes ago

A draft version of the Johns Creek Town Center Plan is ready for community feedback.

The Town Center Plan looks at redevelopment over a 20-year period of a 192-acre area in Technology Park in northern Johns Creek. The plan generates the planning, development, and creation of a Town Center with housing, dining, retail, offices, and public spaces, with “the goal of placemaking and establishing an identity, while also expanding the economic base”.

The public is invited to provide input on the draft plan, which highlights land use, park design, multi-modal transportation networks, streetscapes, architectural elements, and more.

Read and comment directly on the draft plan: www.towncenter.konveio.com/town-center-plan

Additional information: www.planningatpond.com/johns-creek-town-center-master-plan.

