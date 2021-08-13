Johns Creek seeks input on Town Center Plan

The Town Center Plan looks at redevelopment over a 20-year period of a 192-acre area in Technology Park in northern Johns Creek. The plan generates the planning, development, and creation of a Town Center with housing, dining, retail, offices, and public spaces, with “the goal of placemaking and establishing an identity, while also expanding the economic base”.

The public is invited to provide input on the draft plan, which highlights land use, park design, multi-modal transportation networks, streetscapes, architectural elements, and more.