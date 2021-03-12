Johns Creek seeks input on Jones Bridge Road widening

The community is invited to provide input on the Jones Bridge Road widening TSPLOST project at a community input meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 1 at City Hall, 11360 Lakefield Drive in Johns Creek.
The project includes widening Jones Bridge Road from 2 to 4 lanes and adding pedestrian facilities from Waters Road to State Bridge Road.
The project, estimated to cost at least $11 million, is expected to reduce traffic delays by 67% or 51 seconds per car. Overall, the project is expected to reduce 104 hours of delay each day based on current daily traffic volume.
The Johns Creek City Council requested this second community meeting to share the project plans following the engineering phase.
Details: http://bit.ly/3l2Ddma.