Johns Creek seeking residents for city boards, commissions, committees

Johns Creek residents looking to have more influence on city decisions and activities can nominate themselves or their neighbors to serve on city boards, commissions and committees.
To participate, board members must reside within city limits and must be able to attend two-thirds of the meetings within a calendar year.
Positions are available on the Planning Commission, Board of Zoning Appeals, Construction Board of Appeals, Arts & Culture Board, Public Art Board, and the Recreation & Parks Advisory Committee.
Johns Creek is accepting nominations until Friday, Jan. 7.
Information and how to apply: www.tinyurl.com/JohnsCreekBoards.
