Johns Creek seeking input on comprehensive plan update

Johns Creek is seeking public input on an update to its 2018 Comprehensive Plan. The Georgia Planning Act of 1989 requires each jurisdiction to update its comprehensive plan every five years. The city has until October to submit its update.

The comprehensive plan serves as a policy document and guide for future development of the city.

This update will primarily involve a review of the city’s current demographic profile including housing data, economic data, transportation improvements, parks and recreation and historic resources. It will also revise existing maps to reflect changes to land use, parks, trails, sidewalks and roads and update the city’s community work programs. There will be no changes to the city’s character areas.

The public is invited to participate via online survey: https://bit.ly/3HV3csn.